Highlights Wayne Rooney's tenure as Birmingham City manager was a disaster, with just two wins in 15 matches and the club in 20th place.

Former teammate Gabby Agbonlahor believes Rooney deserved more time and the opportunity to bring in his own players during the January transfer window.

The decision to sack Rooney was seen as panicky, but with the club struggling and facing relegation, a change was necessary for survival in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney was fired from his role as Birmingham City manager yesterday after a loss to Leeds United left the club dangerously close to the relegation zone, but Gabby Agbonlahor believes he deserved more time.

It comes less than three months after Rooney left D.C United to take charge of Birmingham, and his spell has been nothing short of a disaster for everybody involved.

He leaves the club with just two wins in 15 matches since his appointment in October last year, with the club 20th in the table.

After taking over from John Eustace in October, Birmingham were sat in sixth in the league and challenging for the play-offs. The sacking of Eustace came as a shock, and Rooney was brought in by the owners due to his philosophy and playing style matching the ambition they had for the club.

He found himself under pressure from the beginning at St. Andrew's, as Rooney failed to get the Blues fanbase onside after poor results to start off his time at the club from October 2023 onwards, and a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year's Day proved to be the final straw for the new Blues hierarchy.

Steve Spooner has been appointed interim boss while CEO Garry Cook has told fans that "the search for a successor begins with immediate effect".

Gabby Agbonlahor's Wayne Rooney claim

Former England international teammate of Rooney, Gabby Agbonlahor, believes that the 38-year-old deserved more time with Birmingham, especially with the January transfer window now open.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "Did they bring Rooney in because he's the name? Rather than what he's done as a manager? And he's struggled.

"The Birmingham City squad is not great. Should he have been given a window to bring in his own players? He only got the job in October and he's been sacked already.

"But when you look at the form, they're six points off the relegation zone, and 13 of his 15 games in charge he's failed to win, it shows you that something is not right there.

"But you've still got a window. Why bring him in and make all this fuss and then don't give him a transfer window?

"It seems a bit panicky there, to be honest."

Wayne Rooney sacking verdict

It was always a huge risk with Eustace flourishing with a squad he had helped put together, drastically bringing the average age of the side down in the process.

The gamble with Rooney, however, well and truly failed, and there needs to be some accountability held by Cook and co. for making that change with the side in such a strong position.

The aim is now survival in the Championship, which is a far cry from the way things were prior to Rooney's appointment.

Of course, January could have helped matters on the field for the English footballing legend, but it is the right decision to now go in another direction again for Blues.