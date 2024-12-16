Blackburn Rovers have been the surprise package in the Championship so far this season, and after avoiding relegation on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, they have shown themselves to be contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

What looked to have been a strong start for Rovers has quickly turned into a top six push, with John Eustace turning around the Lancashire side's fortunes in just 11 months after joining the club in February.

The 45-year-old had a difficult start to life at Ewood Park, but after a fantastic summer transfer window, he has brought together a group of players that have won six games in a row, and pushed themselves towards those battling it out for automatic promotion.

Blackburn Rovers Last Six Games (TransferMarkt) Date Opponent H/A Result 09/11/2024 Cardiff City A 3-1 (W) 27/11/2024 Middlesbrough A 1-0 (W) 30/11/2024 Leeds United H 1-0 (W) 07/12/2024 Hull City A 1-0 (W) 10/12/2024 Sheffield Wednesday A 1-0 (W) 14/12/2024 Luton Town H 2-0 (W)

He had enjoyed success at Birmingham City before joining Blackburn, but they sacked him while they were sat sixth in the Championship table, and they were eventually relegated. It was a decision that put Blues back a year on their new project, and they must still feel regret over the decision.

Eustace is making Birmingham rue October 2023 decision

Wayne Rooney was brought in to replace Eustace after he was relieved of his duties 14 months ago, but it was a move that never worked out, and the current Plymouth Argyle boss was also sacked just 83 days after taking over.

The Pilgrims' manager has struggled since leaving St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, and he has failed to prove himself in the Championship since returning from D.C. United in the USA.

It was a decision that cost Birmingham plenty, and Eustace has shown his former club what they are missing out on, with his Blackburn side just three points behind Sunderland, who are fourth, with Rovers also having a game in hand.

Their rise up the table has been spectacular, and also surprising, with supporters fully behind their manager after a tough first few months in charge at Ewood Park.

Blues' owner, Tom Wagner, admitted in April that he made a mistake in sacking Eustace so quickly, and should have given him more time. However, it is a decision that cannot be reversed, and they suffered for making it.

Chris Davies has done well at Birmingham

Although their first hire did not work out, Birmingham have started to rebuild under Chris Davies, and the 39-year-old has worked his way into the hearts of supporters despite being a relatively unknown entity when he arrived.

Blues look as though they will be in with a shout of an automatic return to the Championship come the end of the season, but without sacking Eustace, they would still be in the second tier and making a move towards the Premier League this year.

Wagner has made some fantastic decisions since he bought a controlling 45.64% stake in the club. However, he potentially spent the summer regretting his decision to rid the Blackburn boss of his job.

Eustace has proven just how strong a manager he is, and he has slowly but surely got his Rovers side playing some fantastic football and has got the results that are proving his worth once again after the devastating blow he suffered last October.