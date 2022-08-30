Birmingham City forward in transfer approach from Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle are looking to strengthen their striking options by making an enquiry for Birmingham City‘s Sam Cosgrove, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Pilgrims have Ryan Hardie, Niall Ennis and Luke Jephcott to choose from, as well as versatile Swansea loanee Morgan Whittaker, but Steven Schumacher is now looking into the possibility of signing Cosgrove.

The 25-year-old has endured a tough time at St. Andrew’s since arriving from Aberdeen in January 2021, when the Blues paid a reported £2 million fee to the Dons for his services.

Cosgrove went 12 games in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign in the Midlands without scoring and spent the following season out on loan in League One at both Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon, netting three times in 32 third tier outings.

Despite his lack of goals, Plymouth seem keen to offer Cosgrove a route out of Birmingham, at least temporarily, for the 2022-23 season, although there is no agreement just yet for the towering forward.

The Verdict

Despite appearing twice for Birmingham in the Championship already this season, you get the feeling that new boss John Eustace would happily move him on if he can get new strikers through the door.

Cosgrove has failed to prove himself at either second tier level or in League One, so it’s very unlikely that he would go on to make an impact this season at St. Andrew’s if given the chance.

He perhaps though does deserve another chance in the third tier, and Plymouth seem keen to offer him that.

The 25-year-old offers something different to Plymouth’s current options as a towering target man, and if playing to his strengths he could score a few goals for the Pilgrims.