Birmingham City forward emerges as transfer target for Championship rivals on Deadline Day

Huddersfield Town have reportedly registered their interest in signing Birmingham City forward Lukas Jutkiewicz on loan according to Football Insider.

Jutkiewicz has struggled to find regular game time this season with the Blues, with Aitor Karanka often keeping him out of his starting XI.

Scott Hogan has often been trusted to lead the line for Birmingham instead, which means that Jutkiewicz is likely to cut a frustrated figure at this moment in time.

The experienced forward has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham City this season, and he’s been restricted to just 13 starts in their league campaign, where he has scored twice so far this term.

A move to Huddersfield Town could tempt the 31-year-old as well, with the Terriers looking to find a striker that can fire them up the Championship table.

Carlos Corberan’s side are currently sat 14th in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to end a poor run of form that has seen them lose ground on the play-off chasing teams around them.

Huddersfield are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, as they look to end their six-game winless run in all competitions.

Can you name the Huddersfield Town player that scored these goals in the 2020/21 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Jonathan Hogg Harry Toffolo Frazier Campbell Josh Koroma

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Jutkiewicz has a considerable amount of experience in the Championship, and has shown earlier in his career that he can score goals at this level.

He’s found game time hard to come by with Birmingham City this season, and it really wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him heading out on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Huddersfield need a player that has a proven record in the second-tier, and Jutkiewicz certainly fits that description, so I think this could prove to be a smart bit of business by the Terriers.