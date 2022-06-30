Birmingham City finalise transfer swoop for former Aston Villa player

Birmingham City have confirmed that Finley Thorndike has agreed a two-year contract with the club after leaving Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old, who is an attack-minded midfielder, had spent the past few years at Blues’ bitter rivals, after previously coming through the ranks at West Brom when he was a kid.

However, with his deal at Villa expiring in the summer, Thorndike was on the lookout for a new club and Birmingham announced his arrival on their official site this evening.

They revealed the youngster had signed an initial two-year deal at St. Andrew’s, with a 12-month option part of the agreement.

This is something of a dream move for Thorndike as he is a lifelong fan, along with his Dad, and was at Wembley when Blues famously lifted the League Cup 11 years ago.

It’s expected that the player will initially link up with the U23s as he looks to then force his way into the first-team over the coming years.

Thorndike’s only football last season came for Villa’s development side in the Premier League 2 division.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

This seems like a low-risk move for Blues as they’ve managed to bring in a young player on a free transfer who has the potential to improve.

Nobody will be expecting huge things from Thorndike next season but he is someone who could develop into a smart signing in the years to come.

He will be eager to impress at the club he supports and this is a big chance for the youngster to show what he can do as he seeks to get some game time in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.