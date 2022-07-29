Birmingham City finalise transfer swoop for Derby County man

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Krystian Bielik on a season-long loan from Derby County.

The defensive midfielder has endured a tough few years with injuries for the Rams, however he has generally impressed when he has featured during his time with the club.

Therefore, a summer move was always likely, particularly as the Polish national team coach warned he didn’t want Bielik playing in League One ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

And, the 24-year-old has got the move he wanted, with Blues announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

This is Bielik’s second spell at St. Andrew’s having previously had a ten-game loan spell with the club in 2017 when he was on the books of Arsenal.

Fans may have to be patient as they wait for the new recruit to play, as Bielik hasn’t featured for the Rams in pre-season as they look to manage his minutes carefully after he suffered a knee issue when on international duty earlier this summer.

The verdict

This seems like an excellent bit of business by Birmingham as, when fit, Bielik has shown that he can be a top player at this level.

Blues’ squad is not the biggest as well, so he will bring much needed depth and is capable of playing in central defence if needed as well.

Of course, his fitness record will be a concern but on a loan deal this seems like a relatively low-risk move and Bielik could quite easily become an important figure under John Eustace this season.

