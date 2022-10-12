Birmingham City finalise transfer swoop for defender

Birmingham City have completed the signing of defender Lewis Cunningham on a one-year contract.

The 20-year-old, who was previously with York City, had been given permission to spend time training with the Blues U23 side as he looked to earn a deal at St. Andrew’s.

And, he has seemingly impressed coaches at the club, as Blues announced on Wednesday evening that they had brought in Cunningham on a short-term deal until the end of the season, although it should be noted that the Championship side have the option to extend that by another year.

The update confirms that Cunningham will initially continue with the U23s but he made it clear to the club’s media that he wants to force his way into John Eustace’s plans in the future.

“My number one goal now is to play in the First Team. I want to make as many appearances as I can and that’s what I’m thinking about now. I’ve got short-term goals of getting training with them and then I want to push and make as many squads as I can – see where it takes me.”

The verdict

This seems like a low-risk move for Birmingham and one that could pay off in the future if Cunningham goes on to fulfil the potential he has.

Ultimately, the judgement of the coaching staff needs to be trusted here as they’ve had the chance to see the player in training and they clearly think he has got something to offer moving forward.

It’s a great move for Cunningham as well and it will be interesting to see how his career develops.

