Birmingham City finalise transfer agreement

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Blues have had to strengthen their options in-between the sticks this summer, with senior goalkeepers Lee Camp and David Stockdale both leaving the club at the end of last season.

Espanyol goalkeeper Andres Prieto has already arrived, and now, Neil Etheridge has joined Blues on a four-year deal from Cardiff City.

Etheridge made 102 appearances for Cardiff following his move from Walsall in 2017, but fell out of favour under Neil Harris in South Wales.

Last season, the 30-year-old made 17 appearances across all competitions, but made only two appearances following the turn of the year before falling behind Alex Smithies in the pecking order.

With Joe Day also returning to the club following a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, Etheridge has now departed Cardiff to join Birmingham.

Etheridge helped Cardiff win promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 after keeping 19 clean sheets in the Championship, and he will be looking to replicate that form this season.

The Verdict

Etheridge is a solid signing for Birmingham and it’s a positive addition for Blues.

We all know how solid and organised Aitor Karanka likes his defence to be, and having an experienced, reliable figure in-between the sticks like Etheridge is a massive boost.

He knows how to be successful at this level and knows how to win promotion, so that winning mentality and ability to keep clean sheets should bode him well during his time at St. Andrew’s.