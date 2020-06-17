Birmingham City finalise short-term player agreement

Birmingham City have confirmed that Lee Camp has agreed to extend his contract until the end of this year’s league campaign.

Camp’s contract with the Blues was due to expire at the end of June, but he has not committed his short-term future to Pep Clotet’s side ahead of the season resumption.

The shot-stopper has been a regular in the Birmingham City starting XI this season, and has made 31 appearances in all competitions.

Birmingham have struggled for a run of positive results since the turn of the New Year, and are currently sat 16th in the Championship table with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Clotet’s side are winless in their last five league matches, and will be keen to get back to winning ways when they return to competitive action this weekend.

Off-the-field events had brought the season to an abrupt halt, although clubs have recently returned to training ahead of the season resumption on Saturday.

It’s a tough first game back for the Blues though, as they prepare to take on promotion-chasing West Brom at The Hawthorns, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Camp and his Birmingham team-mates.

Camp has been with the club since 2018, and has made 77 appearances in total for the Blues, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the club are to offer him a further new deal when this year’s campaign reaches a conclusion.

The Verdict:

They’ll be delighted that he is committed to playing on until the end of this year’s campaign.

There would have been concerns that Camp would leave the club when his contract expired at the end of June, but it’s good to see that he’s signed a short-term extension.

I’d be surprised if Birmingham were looking at extending his contract beyond the end of this season though, as you would imagine that they’ll have their eye on a younger goalkeeper between the posts ahead of next term.

It’s a smart decision to tie him down to a new deal for the remainder of the season though.