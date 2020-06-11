Birmingham City finalise important player agreement

Birmingham City have announced that Scott Hogan’s loan spell at the club has been extended until the end of this year’s campaign.

The striker’s loan from Aston Villa had been due to expire at the end of June, which would have meant that Hogan would miss the final few fixtures for the Blues.

The Blues are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and will be hoping that they can get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities after a slight slump in form.

Off-the-field events previously called an abrupt halt to fixtures across the EFL, which led to questions as to what the future held for a number of players who had their loans expiring in June.

Hogan was one of those, and has been hugely impressive for Birmingham City this season in the second tier. The 28-year-old has made nine appearances for Pep Clotet’s side, and has chipped in with seven goals and one assist for the Blues in all competitions.

It couldn’t be a tougher start for Birmingham when competitive action gets back under way though, with the Blues set to face promotion-chasing West Brom at The Hawthorns on the weekend of the 20th June.

Birmingham are winless in their last five league matches, and will be keen to take something positive against the Baggies, who will be keen to put together a positive run of results from now until the end of the season.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Birmingham City quiz?

1 of 15 Are Birmingham City sat higher or lower than 15th in the Championship table? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

They’ll be delighted to have him for the remainder of the season.

Hogan has really impressed me with Birmingham this term, and without him, they would be struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

I’m still not convinced that Hogan has much of a future with Aston Villa, and you would imagine that Birmingham will try and sign him permanently in the summer after such a strong season with the club.

Hogan will be hoping to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities once this year’s campaign is concluded.