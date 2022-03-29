Birmingham City figure drops hint over summer transfer plans

Birmingham City loan manager Martin O’Connor has hinted that there will be more emphasis on loaning out young players to League One and League Two in the summer window.

O’Connor spent six years with the Blues as a player and returned to St Andrew’s earlier in January to take up the role of loan manager, which will see him aid in the development of the club’s bright prospects.

The summer will be his first full window in the role and, speaking to Birmingham Live, he hinted that supporters can expect to see players sent out on loan to gain worthwhile and much-needed experience.

He said: “We have got players in the 23s who have got no footballing experience and I am not talking about 23s experience, I am talking about league or even non-league experience.

“They get to an age where they need to get experience before managers at clubs will take them.

“So my role is basically getting them experience as early as we can in their footballing career. Obviously, we are looking to develop players with the Under 23s but it’s getting them exposed to real football, League One, League Two and good standard non-league teams.”

O’Connor added: “There is a lot of interest in our players in the 23s from non-league clubs and hopefully in the summer we will see a lot of our players go out to League clubs because I think that’s what they need – exposure to Leagues One and Two.

“We have got some players, if we nurture them properly, look after them and develop them we have got a chance with some of the boys coming through, I have got to be honest.”

The 54-year-old’s roles since hanging up his boots mean he is well set to assess the players coming through at the Championship club.

On top of coaching roles at Walsall, O’Connor has operated as a senior scout for both Bristol City and Brighton while he also served as the managing director of a football and education programme aimed at 16 to 19-year-olds.

Do any of these 12 famous people support Birmingham City?

1 of 12 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

The Verdict

Birmingham fans should love this update on plans to better utilise the loan market moving forward.

The club’s academy has brought through a fair few notable players in recent years – including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Demarai Gray, and Nathan Redmond – and ensuring players experience EFL football early on should aid their development and increase their chances of breaking through into the first team.

Recent windows have highlighted that Birmingham’s spending power doesn’t compare to some of the Championship’s bigger clubs so it’s vital they make the most of the young players coming through.

It’s going to be very interesting to keep an eye on the Blues business this summer as O’Connor really gets to work.