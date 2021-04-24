Birmingham City figure delivers key injury update as uncertainty builds over player’s future

Lee Bowyer has revealed that Jon Toral has gone back to Spain in order to recover from his hamstring injury.

The Birmingham City midfielder suffered a season-ending injury during Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Brentford with the Spaniard set to miss the end-of-season run-in.

Toral is reportedly out of contract this summer which means that there’s a chance that the player may have made his last appearance for the club, but according to Bowyer, there’s nothing to be read into the fact that he’s traveled to see his famly.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer said: “He’s gone back to Spain.

“He’s got a specialist there or someone he likes to use so he has gone back there with his family. He is out for the season so it’s best for him to see someone he would rather see now and obviously our physios can concentrate on the 25 that we have in the building so far.

Asked if that’s it for his Birmingham career, Bowyer said: “Yes, maybe you are reading a little bit too much into that. He said ‘I would like to go back to Spain with my family, I have someone that I have always used and trust’.

“I said ‘OK, it’s fine with me’. He has not seen his family for over a year, which is important. I know I would find that difficult. I said ‘If the medical department are fine with that, then so am I’.”

The verdict

It probably seems like the best option to allow Jon Toral to head for Spain.

Given that his season with Birmingham City is over anyway, there’s no need for him to stick around when he could be spending overdue time with his family in his homeland.

What the future holds for him remains to be seen, but it’ll be interesting to see if supporters get to see him in action again.