The fee that Birmingham City paid for defender Christoph Klarer this summer has been revealed.

It wasn't a surprise for most when it emerged that the American-owned Blues were going to have the biggest budget in the English third tier this season. What did come as a shock was just how much they made available to new manager Chris Davies.

Journalist Alan Nixon said in June that Birmingham had a £20 million budget to use in the summer - an astonishing, unprecedented amount for a club with their league ranking. He added that this warchest may be more than twice the size of the next highest spending team in League One.

Even though they had this ludicrously sized wallet at their disposal, some questioned whether they'd actually be able to fully use it. Well, they did more than that.

The Athletic reported that City's total spending in the window came to £20-25 million, with a wage bill that was now up to £16 million for the year.

They broke the league's transfer record on multiple occasions, most notably when they signed Jay Stansfield on Deadline Day from Fulham for a reported upfront fee of £15 million, which could rise to £20 million, according to Sam Dean.

One of their other signings that was thought to have broken the at-the-time League One transfer record was Klarer. He arrived from German second division side SV Darmstadt in mid-July, and the Blues have won every game that he has played in.

Birmingham City, Christoph Klarer transfer fee revealed

Reports from Germany have suggested that the fee paid for the Austrian wasn't as much as initially thought.

The Rheinische Post have said that Klarer's old club, Fortuna Düsseldorf, who Darmstadt bought him from in the summer of 2023, received 10% of the money that Birmingham paid for the 24-year-old, equating to €300,000 (~ £250,000).

£3.5 million (~ €4.15 million) was the fee that the Blues were reported to have agreed with Darmstadt for the transfer of Klarer.

However, these latest reports by the German outlet suggest that the actual value of the transfer was less than initially suggested, and would mean that City spent €3 million (~ £2.5 million) on the centre-half.

Therefore, Birmingham would not have broken the League One transfer record by buying Klarer this summer, as the fee would have been less than the one spent by themselves on Willum Thor Willumsson and by Sunderland on Will Grigg in 2019.

Even still, £2.5 million on a player is a gargantuan amount for a third tier team to spend, especially given the context of them spending another £20 million or so on top of that.

Klarer shows Birmingham's good scouting

A lot of the deals that City made this summer were pretty obvious in terms of their notoriety and likeliness to do well. Stansfield, Alfie May, Lyndon Dykes, Marc Leonard, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Taylor Gardner-Hickman; the list of proven entities that they signed goes on and on.

That wasn't the entirety of their business though. The likes of Klarer, Willumsson and Emil Hansson weren't so obvious deals to do, and yet they have all been effective.

Klarer's effect on the team is evidenced through their record with him - a perfect one. But there are also some personal stats that back up and justify their decision to buy him.

Christoph Klarer's 24/25 League One stats (as of 26/09/25) Apps 5 Starts 5 Wins 5 Assists 1 Accurate passes per game 81.4 (90%) Clean sheets 1 Duels won per game 5.8 (60%) Average match rating 7.32/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Granted, it's much easier for clubs to find these lesser known players who can come in and make an impact when you've got a shedload of money to deploy, but that shouldn't entirely take away from their ability to find these players.