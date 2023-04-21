Birmingham City look set for potential new investment if reports today prove to be accurate.

Having been through the ringer in terms of potential investment into the club and new owners previously, Blues supporters are naturally getting excited again.

Indeed, as per a report from Bloomberg, hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is close to buying a stake in the Blues.

As they report, Wagner is a co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, which it is claimed oversees roughly 9 billion dollars and focuses on event-driven investing and distressed credit.

The deal to buy a stake in the club is said to include the purchase of the club's stadium - St Andrews.

How are Birmingham City supporters reacting to the takeover development?

As you might expect, the news regarding Tom Wagner's potential purchase of a stake in the club has been met with a loud voice on social media, offering a variety of differing opinions on the matter.

Below, we've picked out some of the viewpoints being shared on the social media network.

Naturally, the prospect of having an owner worth a lot of money is exciting some fans.

Others, meanwhile, admitted they were trying not to get too excited about the news until it was fully confirmed.

That was a common sentiment among supporters on social media, with some tweeting that things like this do not happen to Birmingham City.

Others even took a light-hearted approach, joking that their potential new fortunes could lead to a club legend returning home.

Others, though, were concerned it was all too good to be true.

Whilst some supporters were excited about the news, not everyone shared this viewpoint.

Some did not like the idea of a hedge fund manager owning a stake in the club, it seems.

Another fan said they were not filled with much confidence due to Wagner being a hedge fund manager.

What next for Birmingham City?

It will certainly be interesting to follow developments regarding Wagner's purchase of a stake in the Blues in the coming days.

Whilst it is potentially very exciting news for Blues, nothing is confirmed just yet, so for now, supporters must keep their feet on the ground.

Obviously, though, when supporters of a club like the Blues, who have struggled in the Championship for quite some time now, news of potential new ownership and investment is bound to be exciting.

The supporters believe if this goes through there could be very good times ahead.

Be sure to keep an eye on Football League World for all the latest news on the matter.