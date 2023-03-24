Seasoned Birmingham City defender George Friend scored an acrobatic half-volley for the U21s last night and the footage has sent Blues fans wild on Twitter.

Birmingham beat Crewe U21s 3-0 at St Andrew's in the Professional Development League thanks to goals from O'Shea Ellis, Trevan Sanusi, and Friend.

With the Championship on pause due to the international break, the Blues side was boosted by the inclusions of the 35-year-old and Manny Longelo.

Friend made the most of what is a rare start for him in 2022/23 by getting on the scoresheet in spectacular fashion.

The defender is not known for his quality in front of goal, having never found the net for the Blues at senior level, but produced an acrobatic, scissor-kick to bag the third for Steve Spooner's side last night.

The footage has made it to social media and has, understandably, caught the attention of supporters.

It's fair to say they're losing their mind after seeing Friend produce something few were expecting from him - particularly at this point in his career...