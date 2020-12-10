Birmingham City fans are likely to love Jude Bellingham’s reaction to Blues’ win over Reading

Birmingham City picked up a hard-fought three points on Wednesday evening, as they ran out 2-1 winners against promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Blues took the lead through Jon Toral’s deflected strike, before the midfielder made it 2-0 with a well-struck effort which beat Reading goalkeeper Rafael.

The Royals came back into the game in the second-half, as Yakou Meite bundled the ball home to make it a nervy finish for Aitor Karanka’s side.

Birmingham gave away a penalty in the 70th minute, which also resulted in defender Harlee Dean being shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

Lucas Joao couldn’t convert from the spot though, as his effort was well-saved by Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, as the Blues held on to take the win.

Aitor Karanka’s men are now sat 15th in the Championship table after that win, and will be eager to build on that impressive showing heading towards the festive period.

Former Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham reacted to the Blues’ latest win over the Royals, and was clearly delighted with the result.

Birmingham are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Watford, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against a Hornets side that are sat third in the Championship table.

Can you score full marks on this festive Birmingham City quiz?

1 of 20 In what year were Birmingham City formed? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The Verdict:

It’s good to see him keeping tabs on his former club.

Bellingham is clearly held in high regard by the Birmingham City supporters after his move to German giants Borussia Dortmund was confirmed in the summer.

He’s clearly a keen supporter of the Blues though, and was evidently delighted to see them pick up three points against Reading on Wednesday evening.

Birmingham City fans will love his recent social post after this recent win over the Royals.