Birmingham City are said to be in the hunt to sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears - but it could be met with disgruntlement by Blues fans should he sign.

Pears has been in and out of the Rovers team since his move to Lancashire in 2020 but the last calendar year has seen him feature more than ever. Generally a decent pair of hands in goal, he's caught the eye of the side from the Second City following the departure of Thomas Kaminski to Luton; but our Birmingham City fan pundit admits he would be 'underwhelmed' by Pears' signing.

What Birmingham City's fan pundit said about Aynsley Pears

Speaking to Football League World, Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs was unwavering in his expectations of Pears by stating that it could be an underwhelming signing.

He said: “I’d be a little bit underwhelmed with Aynsley Pears. As you say, Mowbray signed him in 2020 and never really played him, I don’t think he’d be a massive upgrade on John Ruddy. Absolutely I think we could do better, and I’d like to see us go for a young goalkeeper who has maybe a little bit of experience either at the parent club or on loan, but has a huge amount of potential and can really grow into the team.

“I’d like to see someone with good feet. Shot-stopping and dealing with your hands is a ‘me too’ for a goalkeeper, but I think we want someone who is progressive with their feet and can play out from the back.

“I’d want to keep Ruddy as a backup, to coach momentum and help them along. We had Matija Sarkic a couple of years ago, someone of that ilk who had a really good season at Birmingham. I’d be underwhelmed with Pears if he was the only target.”

Aynsley Pears transfer news latest

According to a report by The Sun, Birmingham are wanting to snap up Blackburn’s shot-stopper ahead of next season with Tony Mowbray at the helm.

The 25-year-old began his career at Middlesbrough aged just nine, but just 24 first-team appearances for the Riverside outfit saw him head to Blackburn as a 22-year-old. It took Pears a lot of time to find his feet at Ewood Park, but he was brought into the side sporadically last season in place of Thomas Kaminski - and with the Belgian joining newly-promoted Luton Town in the summer, it was thought that Pears would be the starting choice for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Aynsley Pears - Blackburn record in Championship Games Clean Sheets 2021/22 3 3 2022/23 18 5 2023/24 16 2

But whilst Pears was dropped after conceding 11 goals in three games at the turn of October; equally poor form by new addition Leopold Wahlstedt has seen Pears enter the fray once again at the start of February. Rovers have only lost twice since he’s come back into the fold with eight goals conceded in seven games - and it could well be a reason as to why Mowbray wants to bring him in.

Pears still has three years remaining on his contract and could leave in the summer if Birmingham stump up enough cash.

Would Aynsley Pears be a good signing for Birmingham City?

John Ruddy has been a superb goalkeeper for quite some years now but it is extremely rare that you find a goalkeeper that carries on past the ages of 37, especially as a first-team option.

Ruddy will be close to his 38th birthday by the time the season rolls around and with 31 appearances so far this season, he’s set a precedent for himself.

Pears, whilst perhaps not being of the same quality as Ruddy, still has room to grow at the age of just 25 and that could occur at Birmingham, leaving Wahlstedt to take the first-team shirt at Ewood Park.