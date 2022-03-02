Birmingham City fan pundit shares opinion on whether Nikola Zigic would get into current side

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City fans remember giant forward Nikola Zigic fondly, with the 6 foot 6 Serbian a fan favourite during his time at St. Andrews.

Across his five seasons with the club, Zigic made 137 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 goals.

Given the love fans at St. Andrews have for the big man, we thought we’d ask FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland whether or not he thought Zigic would get into the current Blues side.

“I don’t think he would get into this current side,” Tom told Football League World.

“That’s just down to Bowyer’s system, but then again, Bowyer knows Zigic so he might try and accomodate a style of play to get Zigic in there”.

Quiz: Are these 25 Birmingham City players older or younger than 25-years-old?

1 of 25 Neil Etheridge? Older Younger

“Right now the way were playing we don’t really put many high crosses into the box, even when we play Jukey (Jutkiewicz), so no I dont think he would play much just because of the way Bowyer likes to play.

“But, if it was my personal opinion and I was picking the side, Zigic would be in that starting 11 all day long!”

The Verdict

Nikola Zigic firmly established himself as a fan favourite throughout his time at St. Andrews and I think most fans would agree with Tom that if it was up to them he’d be straight in.

However, as our fan pundit rightly pointed out, Birmingham do not put many high crosses into the box.

You only have to look at how much Lukas Jutkiewicz has struggled for goals this season to see that Lee Bowyer’s system isn’t exactly suited to a big man up front.

Having said that, with an aerial threat like Zigic at his disposal, who knows whether or not Bowyer would have adjusted his system to accommodate the big man.