Birmingham City fan pundit selects Chelsea loanee as the club’s biggest flop of the season

Birmingham City’s Championship campaign went from bad to worse on Easter Monday when they were beaten 6-1 away at Blackpool.

The Blues are currently 20th in the table – albeit safe from relegation.

Naturally, in such a poor campaign there has been some disappointing performances from certain players this season, and with that in mind, we asked our Blues fan pundit Tom Oxland for his verdict on the Birmingham City’s ‘flop of the season’.

“Flop of the season is the easiest question on here it has to be Juan Familia-Castillo for me, left wing back who we had on loan from Chelsea.” Tom told FLW.

“Whenever he played he just didn’t look like a natural footballer, didn’t actually look like he was confident on the ball.”

“He had pace and he had some strength but just his overall ball control was really poor, defensively wasn’t great.”

“Going forward he was okay, but that’s all you could really say about him he didn’t offer the team enough if anything at all, really.”

The Verdict

With just three Championship appearances to his name at Blues, I think it’s more than fair to say Juan Familia-Castillo’s loan spell in Birmingham didn’t exactly go to plan.

Having appeared 16 times for Den Haag in the Eredivisie last season there was optimism surrounding this loan signing, but in his few league appearances, and the further two he made in the Carabao Cup, it became quickly apparent that the young player was somewhat out of his depth at this level.

In good news for both club and player his loan was cut short and he was loaned down to League One outfit Charlton Athletic in January, but he has made minimal impact there, too.

All things considered, Familia-Castillo has certainly had a disappointing season and can rightly go down as a Blues flop this campaign.