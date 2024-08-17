Highlights Bargain deals bring the most joy to EFL club fans despite the high-money transfers in today's game.

Although it is often the transfers of astronomical fees that live long in the memory of worldwide football fans, fans of EFL clubs often cite their bargain deals as the best business their club has ever done.

In truth, it is becoming trickier for clubs to pull off bargain deals, considering the amount of money that is in the game. Unless you are a Premier League club, then teams must work under a strict budget to be successful.

In the past, it was a lot simpler to pull off a bargain signing, and for FLW's Birmingham City pundit, Mike Gibbs, Stephen Carr has been the best bargain signing since he has been a fan of the club.

Carr came out of retirement to lift the League Cup

Although there were several options for the Blues' best bargain buy, FLW's Birmingham pundit, Mike, believed Carr's League Cup triumph makes him the pick of the bunch.

Speaking to Football League World, Mike said: "I think there have been a few for me over the years. Steve Bruce was one of the first ones that I remember that we signed on a free transfer, and he was outstanding for a couple of years.

"Damien Johnson, who we signed as club captain on a real minor fee from Blackburn. I thought Barry Ferguson was a fantastic acquisition, Bowyer the same. Paul Robinson springs to mind on a one-month contract and ended up staying for a number of years, but I think the one for me that I think tops them all is probably Stephen Carr.

"Obviously, again, came in on a short-term deal, out of retirement, ended up staying for a good few years and was pretty much an ever-present. I think for most Blues fans, obviously, being captain when we won the League Cup was probably one of the best days of our lives, so I think, for me, Stephen Carr, I would say, is the biggest bargain we’ve ever brought in to the club."

Carr's career path to Wembley

Stephen Carr enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned a stunning 20 years. Having made his debut for Tottenham Hotspur in 1993, the former Ireland international also enjoyed lengthy spells at Newcastle United and Birmingham, where he retired in 2013.

Born in Dublin, Carr moved to Spurs at age 15 following a successful trial. Speaking to The Spurs Web, it later emerged that the right-back decided to join the Lilywhites over North London rivals, Arsenal.

Carr spoke fondly of his reasons for choosing Spurs: "When I joined I had the choice to play for Spurs or Arsenal, but I just felt Spurs was very homely. At that time, the training ground at Mill Hill wasn’t as fancy as Arsenal’s training ground, but I just found it more real. I ended up staying for 12 years and I loved every minute of it."

The right-back enjoyed a 12-year stint at White Hart Lane, where he lifted the first of two of his League Cup trophies in 1999.

In 2004, Carr signed for Newcastle in a deal believed to be £2 million. At St James' Park, the Irishman built upon his European experience with appearances in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.

In 2008, Carr retired from football at age 32. The right-back left Newcastle earlier in the year when his contract came to an end but was unable to find a new club, hence his retirement.

However, the Irishman was not done just yet. In 2008, Carr came out of retirement and signed for Birmingham, where he spent four years. Little did he know that he was to lift the League Cup for a second time in 2011.

In 2013, Carr finally called time on his career and retired from football with over 400 league appearances to his name. The right-back also made 44 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Stephen Carr's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 267 8 9 Newcastle United 107 1 4 Birmingham City 119 0 5

Having retired initially in 2008, Carr would never have believed that he would go on to win a second trophy and be given his own mural. In 2022, Birmingham unveiled a mural immortalising the moment Carr lifted the trophy.

Carr enjoyed a career that many would envy. Having represented his country and made over 400 league appearances, ther Irishman left his mark on the English game.

Winning the League Cup with Birmingham was the crowning glory, which he truly deserved after coming out of retirement.

Having lifted the League Cup after joining the Blues on a free, Carr must go down as one of Birmingham's greatest ever bargain buys.