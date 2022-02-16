Birmingham City fan pundit delivers his verdict on Lee Bowyer’s position as manager

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a very up and down season for Birmingham City where they have struggled to capitalise on what was an impressive opening stretch of the campaign.

Context is key and the Blues have not finished higher than 17th in any of the last five seasons, therefore having them comfortably safe of relegation at this stage is an achievement that deserves credit for Lee Bowyer and the group of players at his disposal.

Birmingham have relied on loans a little for some attacking quality this term, putting an element of uncertainty around the capabilities of the squad that they will build for next season, but on the whole Bowyer has enhanced his reputation and built on the positive start he made at St Andrew’s at the back end of 2020/21.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland remains fully behind Bowyer and remains optimistic about their fortunes on the pitch heading into the final few months of the season.

Speaking to Football League World, Oxland said: “I’ve always felt that Lee has deserved to keep his job.

“For me, his job has never really been under threat, you always hear rumours but right now we’re in a transitional period as you say in football.

“What Lee is building is exciting but it’s going to take time.

“There is a lot to change at the club on and off the field and we’re making up for damage that has been done over a four to five year period.

“It’s going to take time to heal and to clear players out who have been with us a while on big contracts.

“There’s so much to sort out but I feel like he’s done a great job to date.

“Performances haven’t actually been that bad but we’ve struggled to pick up wins where we probably should’ve.

“There have been times when we’ve underperformed and you could question it, but I think we’ve just struggled to settle on a consistent shape and system, but it does feel like we’re finally doing that now with a narrow diamond and four at the back.

“It seems to be really effective for us at the moment, especially with the January additions.

“We’ve had such injury troubles this season, especially defensively and I do think that has really gone against Bowyer.

“But with certain players coming back, you can only get excited for the rest of the season.

“With (Tahith) Chong and Taylor Richards coming back to the squad in two weeks time, it should be an exciting end to the season, so we’ll have to wait and see.”