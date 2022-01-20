Birmingham City face fight to sign Fulham player as Italian club enter transfer chase

Serie B club Como have submitted a loan offer for Fulham attacker Anthony Knockaert, as per a report from The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Football League World exclusively learnt earlier in the week that Birmingham City were casting their eyes over the 30-year-old, as well as his Fulham teammate Alfie Mawson.

The exciting winger has been restricted to just two cameo appearances in the Championship this season, totalling just 21 minutes of second-tier action thus far.

Knockaert has also played twice in the EFL Cup for the Whites this season, but as things stand, he sits far back in the pecking order at Craven Cottage, with Marco Silva possessing a wealth of talent in forward positions.

Arriving at the West London club initially on a loan deal in July 2019, Knockaert’s deal was made permanent the following summer, however, he has been unable to pave his way to regular first-team contention since.

All in all, Knockaert has managed to score four and assist a further six in 53 games for the Championship’s current leaders.

The verdict

Knockaert has shown his ability in the Premier League and the Championship, and whilst his game time has been severely restricted this season, he would be an excellent addition at second-tier level in Italy.

He still possesses the technical ability, vision and end-product to wave his magic in England’s second-tier, however, the majority of Championship clubs would probably struggle to meet his wages, especially when considering what clubs have already done in the window.

Como, who are currently in 11th place in Serie B, will be hoping to bolster their attacking options this month, and should they add Knockaert to the squad, they will be confident that they kick on during the second half of the campaign.