Birmingham City face competition to secure transfer for Hull City player

Peterborough United have joined Birmingham City in the race to land Hull City’s Mallik Wilks this summer.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for the Tigers as they won promotion from League One last season, but he has found this campaign much tougher, with a combination of injuries and the change in management restricting the impact he has made.

Wilks’ deal expires in the summer and even though Hull have the option to extend it by a year, it’s not clear whether they will take that up.

Therefore, there are doubts about his future and reports emerged today revealing that Lee Bowyer was keen to bring the attacker to St. Andrew’s. However, Hull Live have confirmed that former Tigers boss Grant McCann is also monitoring the player.

Normally you would expect Blues to be clear favourites in this instance as they can offer Championship football, but the chance to reunite with McCann could appeal to Wilks.

The former Leeds United man scored 19 times and registered eight assists as Hull won promotion from the third tier last season.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Peterborough United’s stadium that all Posh supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the current ground? 11,234 13,987 15,314 17,198

The verdict

This would be a real coup for Peterborough as whilst Wilks has had a disappointing year, everyone who saw him play in the previous campaign will recognise he could be a top player in League One, where the Posh are likely to be playing.

It’s also a big decision for Wilks as he will want to rediscover the form he had shown under McCann, so he needs to pick his next club carefully.

Whether Hull trigger the extension in his deal or not, you would still expect a move in the summer, which will be best for all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.