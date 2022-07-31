Birmingham City eyeing up second Derby County transfer swoop

Derby County midfielder Jason Knight has emerged on the transfer radar of Championship outfit Birmingham City, Football Insider have reported.

The Blues have already raided the Rams for one player this week, with Krystian Bielik returning to St. Andrew’s for a second stint after completing a loan move from Pride Park for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

And the Poland international could be joined by Knight if John Eustace gets his way, with the new Blues head coach believed to be a big fan of the 21-year-old, having coached him in the Republic of Ireland setup.

Knight featured 38 times for Derby in the Championship last season as they were relegated from the second tier into League One following their 21 points-worth of deductions.

He started the first match of the 2022-23 season for the Rams at right-back in a 1-0 victory over Oxford United this past weekend, but with a month of the transfer window still left to go, he could still be set to exit County with his contract set to expire next summer.

The Verdict

There has already been plenty of clubs linked with Knight already this summer, but as of now nothing has happened and it doesn’t seem as though any bids have been made.

And considering the calibre of club that have been sniffing around the Republic of Ireland international, you can’t imagine that he will be tempted with a move to Birmingham.

Whilst Derby probably can’t command a massive fee due to Knight’s contract situation, Birmingham probably aren’t in a position right now with their takeover uncertainty to be spending the kind of money that the Rams would want.

Liam Rosenior will want to keep hold of Knight at all costs, and despite working with Eustace in the national team setup, it’s hard to see him being a Birmingham player come the end of the window.