Birmingham City are interested in signing Bristol City defender Kane Wilson, according to BirminghamLive.

Wilson joined City from Forest Green Rovers for a reported fee of £250,000 last summer after scoring three goals and providing 13 assists in 45 appearances to help his side win the League Two title in the 2021-22 season.

But it has not worked out for Wilson at Ashton Gate and he featured just seven times before suffering a knee injury in October, with his only other appearance coming as a substitute in March.

Wilson's future with the Robins is incredibly uncertain after he was left out of their trip to Austria and he looks likely to depart, with the club said to be keen to "recoup the £250,000 they paid last year".

The 23-year-old had seemed set to join League One side Bolton Wanderers, but after the move collapsed, he has now "emerged as an option" for the Blues as John Eustace targets further reinforcements at full-back.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Kane Wilson's Bristol City future?

Pearson was non-committal when asked about Wilson's future, but hinted that after the club's recent transfer business, he could be one of the players allowed to move on.

"There’s been speculation about Kane," Pearson told Bristol World last month.

"The deal wasn’t concluded, it’s as simple as that. When we make changes to the squad when players come in, clearly that might affect one or two players that are already here. Kane had the opportunity to speak with Bolton, and the deal wasn’t concluded, and he’ll be here today."

Would Kane Wilson be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Wilson would be an excellent signing for the Blues.

He has found life tough at Ashton Gate, but there is no doubt of Wilson's quality and if given an opportunity, he would be capable of performing in the Championship.

Wilson would bring significant attacking threat to St Andrew's and he also offers useful versatility with his ability to play on either side of the defence, while he would slot in seamlessly at wing-back should Eustace opt for a three at the back system.

However, Wilson may have concerns about how much game time he would receive with the Blues after the arrival of Ethan Laird from Manchester United as he needs to be playing regular football after an injury-disrupted season.

But if he receives assurances from Eustace, it could be the perfect move for all parties.