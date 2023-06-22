After releasing a number of senior players this summer, Birmingham City's squad is looking slightly light at present.

Indeed, when the Blues announced their retained list, they announced the departure of six senior figures.

Those players were Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham and Kevin Long.

When you also factor in the fact th the club had five players on loan that have now returned to their parent clubs, the Blues are looking as though they could be in for a busy summer.

Latest Birmingham City transfer news

The latest transfer news coming out of the club suggests they are looking for reinforcements, though.

As per BirminghamLive, the Blues are currently interested in signing Japanese attacking midfielder Koji Miyoshi.

Their report reveals that the 26-year-old is a free agent this summer after departing Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

BirminghamLive claim that Birmingham City feel that Miyoshi would add guile and creativity to their attacking play - something they feel has been missing in recent years.

Who is Koji Miyoshi?

As mentioned above, Koji Miyoshi is a 26-year-old Japanese attacking midfielder.

Miyoshi's career naturally began in his homeland of Japan, with the player featuring for several clubs in the country before making the move to Europe.

He started at Kawasaki Frontale, for whom he made 52 appearances, including some in the AFC Champions League, before moving on to have loan spells with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Yokohama F Marinos.

Interestingly, this is when Miyoshi was then loaned to Europe, with Royal Antwerp his destination.

Blues boss John Eustace could be in for a busy summer in terms of recruitment with plenty of gaps in his squad to fill.

15 appearances in the 2019/20 season were enough to convince the club to bring him to Belgium permanently, and altogether, he has made 92 appearances for the Belgian outfit.

During those matches, Miyoshi has scored 10 goals and registered nine assists.

Miyoshi also have five caps for the Japanese national team under his belt, although he has not featured for his country since 2020, and was last called up to the squad in 2021.

How long does Koji Miyoshi have left on his contract?

As touched upon above, Koki Miyoshi's contract at Royal Antwerp is due to expire this summer.

Indeed, it comes to an end on June 30th, which will end his four-year association with the club.

What will Koji Miyoshi cost?

Due to his contract expiring this summer, Koji Miyoshi will not cost Birmingham City anything were they to sign him.

He is available on a free transfer.