Birmingham City eyeing swoop for Championship midfielder

Birmingham City are interested in signing Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

Woods has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Millwall, making 64 appearances in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side.

Now it seems as though there is a chance that Woods could be on the move again this summer.

According to this latest update, Birmingham are keen on a move for the 27-year-old, as they look to strengthen their squad for Lee Bowyer’s first full campaign in charge next season.

It is thought that Stoke are looking to trim their squad ahead of the new campaign, while Birmingham are said to be keen to add some extra depth to their midfield.

Prior to his time on loan with Millwall, Woods had made 39 appearances in total for Stoke, having joined the Potters from Brentford back in 2018.

As things stand, Woods has just a year remaining on his contract with Stoke, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

I do think this could be a good signing for Birmingham if they are able to pull it off.

It does seem as though the Blues could benefit from strengthening their midfield this summer, and Woods could be a decent option to do that with, given that at 27, he has plenty of time left in his career.

Although things haven’t worked out for him at Stoke, Woods is still a solid Championship midfielder, as evidenced by the fact he has continued to play regularly at that level for Millwall in the past couple of seasons.

That does seem to suggest that Woods can have an impact at Birmingham, and given his contract situation means that this could be Stoke’s last chance to receive a fee for the midfielder this summer, meaning it could be a sensible move for all parties.