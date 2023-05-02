This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are set to end the 2022/23 campaign in front of their supporters on Monday when they host Sheffield United in the Championship.

The Blues have made some progress under the guidance of head coach John Eustace this season and will be determined to reach new heights later this year.

Ahead of the club's upcoming showdown with the Blades, Birmingham have been linked with a move for one of Plymouth Argyle's players.

Who are Birmingham City said to be interested in?

According to The Sun, Birmingham are eyeing a summer swoop for Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Burton is also understood to be on the radar of Swansea City, Reading and Hearts.

The keeper is said to be valued at £500,000 by Argyle.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Burton would be a good signing for Birmingham while also assessing whether he is ready to step up to the Championship.

What have our FLW writers had to say about Birmingham's link with Plymouth keeper Callum Burton?

Ben Wignall

Burton has had to be patient at Argyle due to the form of young Michael Cooper, but since his season-ending injury he has stepped in and done a good job.

However, the 26-year-old will know when Cooper comes back he will be relegated to second choice again despite his good performances, so he could see the move to another second tier club as a good opportunity.

Burton has proved himself and his quality now, but there will surely be that lingering feeling in his mind that he will be on the sidelines again when Cooper returns, so it would not shock me if he is open to a move.

Birmingham have two experienced goalkeepers on their books in the form of John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge and both are under contract for next season, but Burton could be a long-term solution in-between the sticks at St. Andrew’s and bringing him into the fold for a sensible fee would be a good move.

Brett Worthington

When Michael Cooper suffered his season-ending injury, many thought it could be the undoing of Plymouth Argyle’s season.

However, his replacement, Callum Burton, has stepped up magnificently and proved to be a worthy deputy.

This spell has been his best for Argyle since he joined the club, and the 26-year-old continued the great work that Cooper had done in the early part of the campaign.

It is a little surprising that Burton has attracted Championship interest, but considering most Plymouth players have overachieved, many teams will be looking at members of their squad this summer.

Birmingham currently only have Ruddy and Etheridge in the first team picture, and with John Eustace clearly not fancying Etheridge and Ruddy getting on, he obviously sees Burton as a potential option for number one next season.

Burton would provide solid competition in the goalkeeping department, and as he has shown when called upon, he can contribute highly.

Burton could be a great option to challenge Ruddy next season.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Ruddy and Etheridge are both set to be on the books at Birmingham this summer, they may not necessarily need to bolster their options in this particular position.

Both of these players have demonstrated during their respective careers that they are capable of delivering the goods in the Championship.

The same, however, cannot be said about Burton who has yet to make an appearance at this level.

With there being no guarantee that the keeper will be able to adjust to life in the second-tier, Birmingham ought to avoid splashing the cash on him this summer.

The Blues will find it more beneficial to use the funds available to them to add to their squad in other areas of the pitch before the 2023/24 term gets underway.