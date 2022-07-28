Birmingham City eyeing reunion with five-cap international

Birmingham City are eyeing a move for Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

It is understood that the Blues are keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old on a temporary basis from the Rams.

Birmingham could potentially face competition from elsewhere for Bielik’s signature this summer.

Watford and Galatasaray have been touted as potential suitors for the former Arsenal man.

As per the Derby Telegraph, the Rams are open to the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for Bielik in the current transfer window.

Capped on five occasions by Poland at international level, the defensive midfielder will be determined to deliver some impressive performances in the coming months as he looks to earn a place in the squad that will be heading to Qatar to compete in the World Cup.

Bielik previously featured for Birmingham in the 2016/17 campaign.

During this particular loan spell, Bielik made 10 appearances for the Blues as they narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

Birmingham have already managed to bolster their squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Luton Town.

The Blues will be able to turn to John Ruddy, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson and Przemyslaw Placheta for inspiration in the new term after completing deals for this quartet.

Literally 99% of Birmingham City fans should be scoring 28/28 on this Blues quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 Where do Birmingham City play their home games? Loftus Road Sixfields Stadium The Hawthorns St Andrew's

The Verdict

If Birmingham are able to convince Bielik to make the switch to St Andrew’s, this could turn out to be a good bit of business as he is capable of delivering the goods at this level.

As well as scoring a stunning goal against the Blues last season, the midfielder managed to make 1.1 tackles and 1.1 clearances per game in the Championship whilst he also won 1.9 aerial duels per match (as per WhoScored).

Bielik’s versatility may prove to be useful for Birmingham as he has previously featured as a centre-back during his career.

When you consider that the midfielder has made 58 appearances in the second-tier, there is every chance that he will be able to make an immediate impression for the Blues if a deal is completed in the coming weeks.