Birmingham City eyeing move for Charlton man

Birmingham City are reportedly keen on signing Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

The Blues are searching for a new number one after Lee Camp was released earlier this summer and Connal Trueman was sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon for the 2020/21 campaign.

Aitor Karanka was appointed as the new Birmingham boss in late July and you’d imagine that finding a new first-choice shot-stopper is high on his list of priorities.

According to Birmingham Live, the Championship club are keen on signing Phillips.

Charlton were relegated last season but the 25-year-old had an impressive campaign, winning the club’s player of the year award and proving that he has the quality to play in the English second tier.

Phillips has just one year left on his current deal but director of football Steve Gallen has revealed that despite the player suggesting he won’t sign a new contract, he is not for sale.

It’s not just prizing him away from the Addicks that Birmingham have to worry about, however, as the 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers already this summer.

The Verdict

This would be a fantastic signing for Birmingham.

Phillips proved his quality as a Championship keeper last term and was one of the bright sparks in a disappointing campaign for Charlton.

At 25, the shot-stopper should have his best years ahead of him and could be the solution between the sticks for the Blues for a while.

Gallen has talked the talk about not selling the keeper but with one year left on his new deal, you feel Birmingham should be able to tempt them into a deal.

Phillips will want to return to the Championship and a move to St Andrew’s would allow him to do that.