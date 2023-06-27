This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City are one of three Championship sides eyeing a loan deal for Leeds United's Sonny Perkins.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are also keen.

Leeds are reported to be ready to let Perkins leave on loan ahead of the new campaign.

Perkins joined the club from West Ham last summer, but has featured just three times for the senior side since.

Would Sonny Perkins be a good signing for Birmingham City?

With the links to Birmingham City in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers what they thought about a potential loan deal for the 19-year-old.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Of course, as with any deal for a player that has played very little senior football, there is an element of risk involved in this deal.

However, Perkins could potentially be a very shrewd pick up for Birmingham City.

With no disrespect to the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz or Scott Hogan, both strikers are now in their thirties and therefore the striking department at St Andrews are ageing.

A player like Perkins coming in then, bringing that youthful energy and exuberance could be just what they need to compliment those more experienced pros and offer the Blues something different in attack.

They have already signed Tyler Roberts this summer and in my opinion, this would be another step in the right direction.

In all honesty, I'm surprised Leeds aren't willing to keep him around as part of their own squad given the speculation over so many of their current players.

Brett Worthington

This could be an exciting addition for Birmingham City.

The club is in need of rejuvenating their attacking line, as they currently have a lot of options that are older than 30 and haven’t been the most free-flowing side.

Perkins has really shone in the academy set-up for Leeds, and while it is obviously a step-up in opposition, he could be a timely boost for the Blues.

The striker seems to be deadly in front of goal and will probably offer something different to this Birmingham team that they are currently missing. So, all in all, it would be a good move for everyone involved.

Declan Harte

Birmingham have signed Tyler Roberts already this summer but could still use an extra attacker among their ranks, depending on who remains at St. Andrew’s into next season.

His versatility could also be a huge asset as he is comfortable on both flanks, as well as through the middle.

However, much will depend on Leeds’ managerial decision, as a new head coach could decide to give Perkins an opportunity in the first team squad.

But his performances at underage level indicate that he is ready for the step-up to the Championship, and working under John Eustace could be a great opportunity for him to continue his development into senior level.