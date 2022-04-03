Birmingham City eyeing fresh Manchester United transfer agreement for 2022/23

Birmingham City want to re-sign Tahith Chong on loan from Manchester United for next season, a report from The Daily Mirror has claimed.

Chong joined Birmingham on loan from the Old Trafford club back in the summer transfer window, and has impressed at St Andrew’s, despite missing several months of the campaign through injury.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Lee Bowyer’s side, who currently 19th in the Championship table.

Now it seems as though Chong has done enough in that time, to convince Birmingham to look to keep him around for the 2022/23 season.

According to this latest update, Birmingham want to take Chong on loan again for next season, and will ask United about agreeing to such a deal.

Did Birmingham sign these 26 players on a free or for a fee?

1 of 26 Neil Etheridge? Fee Free

It is thought that United have yet to make a decision on whether the attacker will be sent out on loan again next season, with the club apparently hopeful he can still make the breakthrough into the senior side at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils recently took up their option to extend Chong’s contract with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

It does seem to make sense for Birmingham to try and bring Chong back to St Andrew’s for next season.

The attacker has shown when he has been fit this season, that he possesses a great amount of quality and ability to make an impact at Championship level.

With that in mind, it could be argued that Birmingham’s rather underwhelming season could have been rather different had they had Chong available for all of it.

As a result, a fresh move for the 22-year-old in the summer could be a smart move, giving the Blues the chance to benefit from Chong’s talents in a way they have not always been able to this time around.