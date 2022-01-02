Birmingham City expected to finalise transfer swoop for Manchester United player

Birmingham City are set to sign Teden Mengi on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old centre-back is highly-rated at Old Trafford but he has understandably struggled for game time, with the Red Devils deciding to send the youngster to Derby County in the previous campaign, where he made nine appearances under Wayne Rooney.

And, a return to the Championship is close, with Birmingham Live revealing that the deal is thought to be at a very advanced stage as Lee Bowyer looks to strengthen his squad.

Bringing in defensive reinforcements quickly became a priority after it was confirmed today that Dion Sanderson would be recalled by Wolves, with the defender seemingly playing his last game for the club today.

Speaking after the loss to QPR, Bowyer hinted that Blues had moved quickly to secure a replacement, with Mengi seemingly the man that he has targeted.

Blues have done business with United this season, with Tahith Chong impressing before an injury forced his loan spell to be cut short.

The verdict

Losing Sanderson is a major blow for Birmingham because he has done very well this season, so it was imperative that Bowyer found a good replacement.

Even though Mengi doesn’t have the same experience, it does appear he will be capable of stepping up in Sanderson’s absence, because he has a lot of quality and will bring pace to the back three as well.

It’s a great opportunity for the player to show what he can do and Blues deserve credit for moving swiftly to get this done.

