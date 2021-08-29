Birmingham City closing in on Premier League striker following transfer talks

Watford captain Troy Deeney is close to departing the Hornets for his boyhood club Birmingham City, according to The Athletic.

The 33-year-old, who has appeared in two of Watford’s Premier League fixtures this season off the bench, is keen to join the Blues and both teams are looking to find a solution which would see Deeney head to St. Andrew’s.

Deeney’s contract at Vicarage Road, which expires in the summer of 2022, could be paid up in order for him to complete a free transfer to Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Athletic have reported that Deeney will have to take a significant pay-cut to join Birmingham but the striker is trying to get the move sorted ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31 at 11pm.

The Blues were previously linked with Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor, with Bowyer looking for extra options up-front following the loan departure of Sam Cosgrove to Shrewsbury.

Bowyer looks to have found the solution though and Deeney could be a Blue in the very near future.

The Verdict

Deeney is bound to get a heroes welcome at St. Andrew’s when this deal is completed – and he could provide the catalyst for a promotion push this season.

Bowyer’s side have started the season off really well and judging by the 5-0 drubbing of Luton last weekend, you’d think a striker is the last thing the Blues would really need.

Cosgrove’s departure though left a gap in the squad and when someone like Deeney becomes available you have to take that chance.

It’s no surprise that Watford are allowing the deal to happen as Deeney has been such a good servant to the club over the years – they probably wouldn’t consider paying his contract up to go to any club other than Birmingham and he can provide that crucial experience for the next year or so.