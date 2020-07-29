Birmingham City enter the race to sign Wolves midfielder on loan

Birmingham City have entered the race to sign Wolves midfielder Owen Otasowie according to The Telegraph.

It has previously been revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph that the likes of Coventry City, Luton Town and Peterborough United were also interested in striking a deal with the youngster ahead of the summer transfer window.

Otasowie made his first-team debut for Wolves against Turkish giants Besiktas in their Europa League campaign in the 2019/20 season.

The youngster signed a new deal with the Premier League club in January 2020, but is likely to head out on loan ahead of next year’s campaign in search of regular minutes in senior football.

Birmingham are likely to be in the market to add to their squad, after a frustrating second-half of the season in the Championship under the management of Pep Clotet.

The Blues only won four league matches since the turn of the New Year, which saw them finish 20th in the second-tier standings, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

With Clotet stepping down from the managerial post at Birmingham, the club are seemingly looking at appointing Aitor Karanka as their new boss according to BBC Sport.

It remains to be seen as to whether this potential appointment will impact Otasowie’s move to Birmingham, but he’ll have a tough decision to make ahead of the new season, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in signing him on loan.

Do you know which clubs Birmingham City signed these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Ivan Sunjic Dinamo Zagreb Shakhtar Hajduk Split Rapid Vienna

The Verdict:

This could be a smart addition to the Birmingham squad.

They need fresh faces heading into the 2020/21 season, and Otasowie would add much-needed competition to the Blues midfield.

They haven’t been anywhere near good enough since the turn of the New Year, and reinforcements are definitely needed as we head into the summer transfer window.

Otasowie will be eager to prove himself in senior football, and a move to Birmingham City could present him with the perfect opportunity to do just that.