Highlights Birmingham City have undergone a takeover, with US-based Knighthead Capital Management LLC and former NFL star Tom Brady joining the ownership group.

The new owners have made a positive impact by addressing issues with the stadium and bringing in new players, boosting morale among fans.

While Birmingham started the season well, recent poor form has dampened hopes for an immediate promotion to the Premier League. Patience may be necessary for long-term success.

Birmingham City are one of multiple Championship sides to have been the subject of a takeover in 2023.

The Blues were previously owned by an investment holding company owned by Paul Suen, known as Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd (BSHL).

BSHL was unpopular among the fanbase, with the club struggling with financial issues for several years.

BSHL sold a controlling stake in the club to US-based Knighthead Capital Management LLC, through its affiliate Shelby Companies Limited (SCL), which is owned by Tom Wagner.

Former NFL star Tom Brady has also joined the ownership group at Birmingham by taking on a minority stake at St. Andrew’s.

How have the new owners fared at Birmingham City?

Speaking to Football League World, Emile Heskey has revealed that he has been impressed by the impact the new owners have made since joining the club earlier this year.

He has cited the work being done on the stadium as an example of the positive impact they’ve already made since taking control of St. Andrew’s.

“I think they’ve had turmoil since the Chinese owner came in, and obviously with the stand being condemned,” said Heskey.

“But now the new owners have come in and sorted that out, they’ve started the work on that.

“It’s been great, so it gives a bit of a feel-good factor to the fans, it gives them a bit of a boost.

“When new owners come in, they can’t just talk the talk, they’ve got to walk the walk as well.

“Doing the stand, getting some players in, it’s been great.”

Birmingham made a positive start to this season, but their recent form has seen them slip to 12th in the Championship table.

John Eustace’s side finished 17th in the previous campaign, but will be aiming for a top half of the table finish this year.

Eustace has earned a lot of praise for the work he has done since taking the reins at St. Andrew’s over 12 months ago.

The Blues are winless in their last five games, losing three and drawing two, which has dropped them from fourth to 12th in the standings.

The team will be looking to turn things around in October after going the whole of September without a win.

The gap to the top six is currently four points ahead of this midweek round of fixtures.

Birmingham take on Huddersfield Town, who are two points behind in 17th.

A win could see Eustace’s side move to within a point of the play-off places, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Can Birmingham City fight for promotion this season?

Birmingham’s early form in the opening weeks of the season showed a lot of promise but recent results have soured the mood at St. Andrew’s a little.

The Midlands outfit will be aiming to compete for a play-off place this year, but it might be a bit too early for this project to be thinking about a Premier League return.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic for Blues supporters, but it is a fiercely competitive Championship this season.

Some patience may be required to build a team capable of competing in the top flight again.