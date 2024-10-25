Emile Heskey believes that Birmingham City can replicate Ipswich Town's feat of consecutive promotions to the Premier League.

Birmingham have undertaken an extremely ambitious project headed by Tom Wagner since Knighthead purchased the club in July 2023, with the popular chairman making no secret of his lofty long-term aspirations.

Wagner's project was dealt something of a blow when Birmingham fell to relegation from the Championship during his first season at the helm. However, many will argue that what is hoped to be nothing more than a pit-stop in League One has enabled them to hit the reset button needed in order to truly launch their designs, having completely overhauled the playing squad during the summer.

Make no mistake about it, Birmingham are planning for the Premier League. Wagner and co set a three-year target of gaining promotion to the top-flight after the completion of the purchase last year, and despite falling into League One, their timescale still appears achievable.

Wagner, who claimed last month that Blues will be able to compete with clubs in receipt of parachute payments in the Championship next season, should they get promoted of course, is currently overseeing plans to build a new Sports Quarter and super stadium.

The stadium is expected to have a capacity of around 60,000 – a figure which would make it the largest facility of its type in the Midlands and rank among the 10 biggest stadiums in England. Meanwhile, the Sports Quarter, which is primed to host a range of venues in a bid to provide year-round entertainment alongside a new training ground and academy facilities, will cost between two and three billion pounds.

Related "I expect" - Emile Heskey reveals Birmingham City, Jay Stansfield prediction Former Birmingham City striker Emile Heskey spoke exclusively to Football League World about Jay Stansfield

The infrastructure project being undertaken is on a level never previously seen beneath the Premier League, if at all - and it naturally speaks volumes of Birmingham's ambitions both on and off the pitch. On it, though, they've been backed to replicate Ipswich and charge towards the Premier League due to such ambitions away from the field.

Ipswich Town's promotion success

Ipswich secured arguably the most improbable promotion in Championship history when they finished above the likes of Leeds United and Southampton to join Leicester City in the Premier League last season, racking up 96 points.

2023/24 EFL Championship table Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leicester City (P) 46 +48 97 2nd Ipswich Town (P) 46 +35 96 3rd Leeds United 46 +38 90 4th Southampton (POW) 46 +24 87 5th West Bromwich Albion 46 +23 75 6th Norwich City 46 +16 73

Led by Kieran McKenna, Ipswich's free-flowing brand of attacking football was something to behold as they blitzed opponents on a routine basis and orchestrated a series of unbelievable comebacks late on, becoming a team all-too-difficult to discount.

McKenna kept the nucleus of the squad which had gained promotion from League One in second-place the season before and you would not expect quite the same from Birmingham, who will likely splash the cash once again in the Championship once they return.

Chris Davies' side are already poised for promotion after enjoying a lavish summer transfer window, culminating in the creation of what has widely been deemed as a third-tier super-team, and they're currently sitting pretty at the top of the league table with a four-point margin after eleven matches.

Getting promoted from League One is just the start, though. Birmingham's ambitions, of course, are considerably higher, and they're on course to achieve them at breakneck speed.

Emile Heskey's Birmingham City, Ipswich Town prediction

Former Blues frontman Heskey has backed his old side to complete back-to-back promotions, citing Birmingham's ambitious infrastructure project as a driving force behind why he believes they're more than capable of replicating Ipswich's recent feat.

The ex-England international, who scored 14 goals from 68 appearances for Blues between 2004 and 2006, has lauded Knighthead for sticking true to their promises and creating a project which has made the prospect of consecutive promotions now appear achievable.

When quizzed on whether Birmingham can repeat the Tractor Boys' success, Heskey exclusively told Football League World: "They could, and I think that goes by all the different components with that.

"Fantastic Head Coach who’s worked under several different managers and philosophies, really forward-thinking in his approach. And then structure, they’ve really come in and put their money where their mouth is.

"Everyone can say things, but when you actually do it’s a different kettle of fish.

"I think these owners have actually put their money where their mouth is, they’re talking about a new stadium and training facility. That would be great for the Midlands, I’m a Midlands lad.

"So to have something like that where we could host big events, not just football but also other events, they’re obviously into their American football so it would be great to have that in the Midlands.

"When you’re talking about that sort of investment back into a football club, there arguably comes an expectation. I hope that expectation doesn’t come too big for them, but I do believe they’ve got more than enough to go back to back."