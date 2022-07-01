Birmingham City edging closer to securing transfer swoop for 24-y/o

Birmingham City are leading the race to sign Przemyslaw Placheta from Norwich City on loan.

The 24-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular at Carrow Road since arriving from Slask in the summer of 2020. Therefore, he is expected to leave the club this summer as Dean Smith looks to reshape the squad.

Reports earlier in the week claimed Blues were keen on the Polish international and journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk has told media outlet Meczyki that Lee Bowyer’s side are in position to sign Placheta on a temporary basis.

“Next week that will be cleared up and possibly tied to Birmingham City. We talked about it a week ago that it is an option, and now it is the most likely option.

“It will be a loan with no buyout option. He had a week on the cover of a Greek newspaper that he was in the area of ​​AEK Athena’s interest, but that is unlikely to happen.”

There could be major changes at St. Andrew’s in the coming weeks, with Blues subject to a takeover bid.

The verdict

The off-field issues haven’t helped but Blues desperately need to strengthen their squad as they are really short on numbers at the moment.

So, bringing in Placheta would be a real positive and he would give the team some much-needed pace and a direct threat down the flanks.

It appears this move has a real chance of happening and fans will be hoping it kickstarts a busy few weeks as they need a lot of new recruits to ensure the side is competitive ahead of the Championship season starting.

