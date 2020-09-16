Birmingham City edge closer towards Aston Villa transfer agreement, advanced talks underway

Birmingham City are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan, according to reports from Football Insider.

Hogan has endured a tough spell at Villa Park since joining the club from Brentford in January 2017, and looks set to leave Villa Park with his contract set to expire next summer.

The Republic of Ireland forward has spent time on loan at Sheffield United and Stoke City since joining Villa, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City.

Hogan hit the ground running at St. Andrew’s, scoring seven goals in his first eight games for Blues after joining on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Hogan failed to find the net following the season’s resumption in June, but formed a dangerous strike partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz during his time at St. Andrew’s.

According to Football Insider, Birmingham are now in advanced talks to re-sign Hogan from Aston Villa, with a permanent deal as well as a loan deal being discussed.

Hogan is very unlikely to be given regular game time by Dean Smith at Villa this season, with the club recently bringing in Ollie Watkins in a deal which could rise to £33million.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent signing for Blues if they can get a deal over the line.

It makes perfect sense for both parties. Hogan needs game time and it isn’t going to get that at Villa, and Birmingham need a striker with Jutkiewicz being their only out-and-out option at present.

Hogan made a fantastic start to life at Blues last season, and if he can stay fit, he could be a fantastic addition for Aitor Karanka’s side.