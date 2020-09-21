Birmingham City edge closer to reaching transfer agreement

Birmingham City are edging closer to completing a deal to sign former Atheltic Bilbao midfielder Mikel San Jose, with an announcement ‘a few hours away’ according to Spanish media outlet AS.

San Jose is currently a free-agent after leaving Bilbao in the summer, after his contract with the club reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The experienced midfielder made 397 appearances for the Spanish giants, but will be eager to find a new club at the earliest of opportunities.

El Correo have reported that the deal only needs to be confirmed by Birmingham, with other aspects of the deal all but completed.

Birmingham have made an impressive start to this year’s league campaign, and are currently sat sixth in the Championship table after a goalless draw against Swansea City at the weekend.

The Blues are next in action against Rotherham United on Saturday, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This is a real coup for Birmingham.

San Jose is a player that has played at a considerably high level with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga over the years, and I think he’d be an excellent addition for a team in the Championship.

Aitor Karanka has clearly had a positive influence in terms of getting this deal over the line, and it’s a real statement of intent by the Blues.

He could prove to be the missing piece in the jigsaw for Birmingham, and if he can settle into life with the Blues, then this could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the second-tier.