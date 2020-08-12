Birmingham City edge closer to completing deal to sign midfielder

Birmingham City are set to confirm the signing of Elche winger Ivan Sanchez on a free transfer according to BBC West Midlands’ Richard Wilford.

It appears @BCFC are set to complete the signing of Elche left winger Ivan Sanchez on a free transfer. The 27-year old can also play as a 10. He’s helped his side into the 2nd Division play-offs which continue this week. Was linked with quite a few clubs this summer. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) August 12, 2020

The winger has scored one goal and been on hand to provide five assists in his 40 appearances for the Spanish club this season, as they target promotion into La Liga.

Birmingham will be looking to add to their squad ahead of the new season, after a disappointing league campaign under the management of Pep Clotet last term.

The Blues didn’t win a single match since returning to competitive action after a break due to off-the-field events, which saw them tumble down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

Birmingham finished 20th in the second-tier standings, and just two points clear of the relegation zone. You have to feel as though if there had been a couple more matches in the Championship season, that the Blues would have been in serious danger of being relegated into League One.

But they did just about enough to survive in the Championship, and are planning ahead for life under Aitor Karanka next season, with the Spaniard being appointed as their new boss.

Are these facts about Birmingham City actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 St Andrews has a capacity of over 29,000 True False

The Verdict:

He could be worth the punt.

Sanchez doesn’t have any experience of playing English football which always makes a deal like this a risky one in some ways.

But if he can hit the ground running with some strong performances, then it could prove to be one of the signings of the season for Birmingham.

With there being no cost on any potential deal up-front, it’s a shrewd bit of transfer business by the Blues.