Birmingham City duo set for return as Hull City clash looms

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer looks set to welcome back both Teden Mengi and Jeremie Bela to this squad for this weekend’s clash with Hull City at St. Andrew’s.

The Blues came out on top against Bristol City last weekend despite a plethora of injuries to their back-line in recent weeks.

That includes natural winger Bela, who for the most part in the 2021-22 season has been utilised as a left-wing-back by Bowyer but was missing against Nigel Pearson’s side with a sickness bus.

And with the injury crisis taking its toll in recent weeks, the Angola international has instead been used in the unfamiliar role of left-back, however he was absent for last weekend’s 2-1 win against the Robins.

It has been a longer spell on the sidelines for Manchester United loanee Mengi, whose promising start to life in the Midlands was hampered last month due to a hamstring injury.

Having missed the last four matches, Mengi is now fit to return in what is a big boost for Bowyer, even though there is no real significance riding on this weekend’s match with the Tigers with both teams looking relatively safe from relegation danger.

One player though who may not be back this weekend is Maxime Colin, who is making progress from his own injury struggles but Bowyer has confirmed via BirminghamLive that the Frenchman will not be rushed back into action.

The Verdict

Even though Birmingham don’t look to be in danger of relegation this season anymore, it would be nice for Bowyer to have somewhat of a full-strength side to select from.

He’s been very much hamstrung especially in defence recently, so much so that Bela and Jordan Graham have had to play as full-backs instead of wing-backs.

And even though young Nico Gordon filled in very well against Bristol City and got on the scoresheet, Mengi brings perhaps classier talents to the line-up and he’s already shown in his brief time at the Blues that he could be special.

It won’t be easy against the Tigers but with home advantage, Birmingham may just be able to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.