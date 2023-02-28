Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean opted to call out his team-mates following the club’s clash with Luton Town last weekend, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Hatters as Carlton Morris scored the winning goal at St Andrew’s in the second-half of this fixture.

Birmingham have now been beaten in nine of their last 11 league games which has resulted in them slipping to 19th in the Championship standings.

Whereas the Blues are currently seven points clear of the relegation zone, they could end up being dragged into a battle for survival if they fail to address their woeful form.

Dean was selected to start for Birmingham in this fixture by head coach John Eustace who was not believed to be in the dressing-room when this particular argument occurred.

This latest setback for the Blues in the Championship proved to be the final straw for Dean as he opted to launch a post-match inquest.

A source close to the Blues told The Mirror: “Emotions were running high and patience is clearly running thin.

“At least Dean showed that he cares enough to start calling out one or two.

“He’s had his ups and downs – but at a time when the club’s crying out for leadership at least he showed some.”

The Verdict

It does not come as that much of a shock that Dean has opted to directly discuss Birmingham’s shortcomings with his team-mates as this worrying run of form started when he was unable to impact proceedings due to injury.

Having recently made a return to full fitness, the defender has been deployed in four of the club’s last five league games by Eustace.

Dean will be hoping to use his wealth of Championship experience to his advantage as he aims to help the Blues secure some positive results in the coming weeks.

During his career to date, Dean has made 310 appearances in the second-tier.

Currently averaging a club-high average WhoScored match rating of 6.94, the 31-year-old is clearly still capable of making a difference in the Championship and thus will be back himself to produce an assured display against Wigan Athletic this weekend.

