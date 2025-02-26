Birmingham City have been handed further blows on the injury front, with a Scottish duo now doubts for the Blues’ trip to Wembley.

Already reeling from the news that star striker Jay Stansfield is set for a period out on the sidelines with a leg injury suffered in the EFL Trophy win over Bradford City, Blues boss Chris Davies confirmed that two further attackers were now also injured.

Winger Scott Wright has effectively been ruled out for the rest of the season, whilst striker Lyndon Dykes facing a race to get fit in time for the EFL Trophy final in April.

Both Wright and Dykes came off with injuries during Birmingham’s 0-0 draw away at Reading at the weekend.

Wright was a first-half casualty, twisting his knee, whilst Dykes was subbed off in the second period with a calf complaint.

Midfielder Wright was a summer arrival from Scottish giants Rangers, and has gone on to make 13 League One appearances in his debut season as a Birmingham player.

The 27-year-old does not look set to add to his tally of 20 appearances for Brum across all competitions during the remainder of the campaign.

Scott Wright appearances for Birmingham City 2024/25 (According to transfermarkt.co.uk) Competition Games Goals Assists League One 13 1 0 FA Cup 2 0 1 EFL Trophy 5 2 1 Total 20 3 2

Whilst Davies did not outright state that Birmingham fans would not see Wright until next season, he implied that the winger’s campaign was over.

Speaking to Birmingham Live following his side’s 2-1 win away at Leyton Orient, Davies shared: “Sadly Scott Wright is a longer-term knee injury, which is a real blow.

“I’m sorry for Scott that that’s happened because he has had some big moments for us this season.”

Lyndon Dykes could return before end of Birmingham City’s campaign

There was slightly better news regarding Scottish international Dykes, but Davies was unable to put an exact date on the striker’s return.

All players dream of playing at Wembley, but it appears the former Queens Park Rangers frontman is currently in a race against time to recover from injury for the EFL Trophy final on Sunday, April 13.

“Hopefully we can see him before the end of this season,” Davies restarted.

“I would call it a medium-term injury, not a quick turnaround but there’s definitely a route back for him to get back before the end of this season and contribute. We’ll miss him.

“I don’t know whether the cup final might come too soon.

“I’m not qualified to give that definitive answer but it sounds like the cup final might come too soon.

“Even after the cup final, there’s probably five league games so can he get back and help us in that period would be the question.”

On top of the absence of Stansfield, Wright, and Dykes, Birmingham have been without another attacker.

Keshi Anderson has proven a star turn for the Blues, but has recently been sidelined with a hamstring issue.

However, unlike the unknown timeframe for Stansfield and longer-term lay-offs for Wright and Dykes, Anderson is expected back within a few weeks.

That being said, it appears the winger will miss this weekend’s key promotion clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Davies added: “We will see how Keshi is in the next week or so.”