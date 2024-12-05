Birmingham City will be without Keshi Anderson for their upcoming match against Barnsley due to suspension.

One of Blues' more potent attacking midfield options this season, the 29-year-old picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in his side's 2-0 win over Stockport County, in which he assisted both goals, and will therefore be unavailable to face Darrell Clarke's Tykes on Saturday.

Those two helping hands on Wednesday evening to set up Alfie May, whose goals were his first in the league since the start of October, took Anderson to six direct goal involvements for the season, and City manager Chris Davies has admitted that it'll be tough to be without the ex-Blackpool man.

Despite their heavy summer spending, Birmingham don't have plentiful options to replace Anderson with on Saturday.

The two outstanding candidates are central midfielder Luke Harris, full-back Ethan Laird and winger Ayumu Yokoyama, who hasn't started a game for the club since joining them at the start of the season, and he wasn't in the squad that faced Stockport.

"It’s a bit of a pain," the Birmingham boss on Anderson's upcoming absence, via Birmingham Live.

"Some of the challenges that weren’t booked, and some that were, you don’t know what’s happening next.

"It’s disappointing but he was teetering on the brink so it was going to happen at some point. We’ve got a squad for that reason so we’ll adapt to it.

"Keshi’s numbers have been very good this season. If you look at his goals and assists per 90 minutes he will be right up there.

"Firstly, Keshi always gets in the team because of how hard he works and how disciplined he is. He’s tactically good.

"Even for that first goal, if you watch it back he was playing a bit of cat and mouse between the centre-back and the wing-back with his pressing position. He was tempting the keeper to throw the ball and he did.

"That’s all part of his game, defensively he’s really good. Then when he does win it, he has the poise and the calmness to pick a pass out as well. Keshi has got pace, he’s got discipline, he works hard and he’s having a good season."

Anderson's contributions in midweek did mean that City took another step closer to the top of the League One table.

They are now three points off the leaders, Wycombe Wanderers, who have played a game more than Birmingham, with Blues also having two games in hand on second-placed Wrexham, who are just a point ahead of them.

2024/25 League One table (as of 05/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Wycombe Wanderers 17 18 39 2 Wrexham 18 16 37 3 Birmingham City 16 15 36 4 Huddersfield Town 17 11 32 5 Stockport County 18 10 30 6 Reading 17 5 30

Keshi Anderson has been good for Birmingham, but Chris Davies may eye up fresh attacking faces in January

Given that they spent a reported £20-25 million this summer, it's amazing that Birmingham don't have a back-up right-winger.

Most of Birmingham's winger options are better cutting in from the left flank, and whilst summer acquisition Willum Thor Willumsson has at times played off the right, his primary position is that of a number 10.

As Davies alluded to, Anderson has been very important to them this season. Losing him for one game is manageable, but what if he were to suffer some form of long-term injury?

This small inconvenience might spark some ideas to fill in the one seeming gap that City have in their squad in the winter window, and despite spending a significant amount over the summer months, the right-wing position may be a priority come the start of 2025.