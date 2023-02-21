Birmingham City dealt major blow as double injury setback confirmed

Birmingham City will be without Dion Sanderson for up to two months, whilst Troy Deeney is also set for a spell out after picking up an injury.

John Eustace’s side fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Norwich City on Tuesday night, doing so without the influential duo who weren’t involved.

Both were replaced in the defeat at Huddersfield over the weekend but the extent of the issues weren’t known.

However, reporter Richard Wilford has revealed the latest, as he confirmed Deeney will be out for a few weeks and centre-back Sanderson is facing even longer out – but he did have good news regarding Krystian Bielik.

“More bad news for Birmingham as Dion Sanderson is ruled out for at least 7 or 8 weeks with a back injury. Troy Deeney also faces weeks on the sidelines. Krystian Bielik, however, could be in contention for the weekend.”

Losing Sanderson in particular will be a blow for Eustace as the on-loan Wolves man has featured regularly this season and has impressed.

Blues are back in action against Luton Town at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

The verdict

This is a real setback for Birmingham as they’re still not completely out of danger even if they shouldn’t get relegated this season.

Sanderson and Deeney are both regularly involved for Eustace and they simply don’t have the depth and quality to be able to cope without too many important players.

But, these things happen in football and it’s about getting on with it, and whoever does play against Luton will need to put in a big shift as Blues look to end a three-game losing streak.

