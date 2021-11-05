Birmingham City dealt injury blow ahead of their showdown with Reading

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Jordan Graham is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Reading due to injury.

The 26-year-old suffered a calf strain earlier this week and thus will be forced to watch on from the sidelines at St Andrew’s this weekend.

After initially failing to force his way into the club’s starting eleven, Graham has managed to produce some impressive performances for the Blues in recent weeks.

Graham helped Birmingham secure victories over Middlesbrough and Bristol City by providing an assist in both of these fixtures.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, the Blues will unquestionably fancy their chances of beating a Reading side who have lost their last four league games.

Birmingham could move above the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City in the table if they seal all three points in their showdown with the Royals.

Making reference to Graham ahead of this fixture, Bowyer has revealed that the winger is set to be out of action for a couple of weeks.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about the former Gillingham man, the Blues boss said: “Jordan is out, he has got a bit of a calf strain, he’ll be a couple of weeks.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a blow for Birmingham as Graham has managed to step up to the mark for the club in their recent fixtures.

Particularly impressive against Middlesbrough, the winger won four aerial duels and made four tackles during this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.85 at the Riverside Stadium.

With Graham set to miss Saturday’s clash with Reading, Bowyer may decide to turn to Marcel Oakley for inspiration as the teenager has featured for the club on two occasions in the League Cup this season.

Oakley has been training with the senior side this week and will be determined to showcase his talent in the Championship.

If Birmingham beat Reading tomorrow, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to push on at this level under the guidance of Bowyer in the coming months.