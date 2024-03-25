Highlights Leicester may sign Jordan James to replace Dewsbury-Hall

James matches Dewsbury-Hall in goals, shows defensive strength

James could shine for Wales in Euro 2024, attracting attention for Leicester deal.

Jordan James would be an ideal replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should Leicester City lose their star man this summer.

Dewsbury-Hall was linked with a move to the likes of Brighton and Brentford in January, and these links are likely to resurface once this season is over.

Manchester United are also chasing his signature, according to 90min.com.

The possibility of Birmingham City midfielder James signing for Leicester was reported by The Sun's Alan Nixon via his platform Patreon.

James, 19, has all the attributes to one day become a top class midfield player.

Dewbsury-Hall is on the cusp of that particular title already, and he can prove he is next season in the Premier League – where he will most likely be playing his football.

If Leicester aren't promoted, then a move away from the King Power Stadium is highly likely.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jordan James Championship stats 2023/24 (via WhoScored.com) Player Minutes played Goals Assists Average tackles per game Pass success (%) Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 3007 10 12 1.2 84 Jordan James 1985 8 0 1.3 76.4

But even if the Foxes are back in the top flight next season, then their recent FFP charges may force them to balance the books.

This could mean selling Dewsbury-Hall for more than £30m and bringing in James for around £8.5m – the price Birmingham demanded from Serie A side Atalanta in January when they were linked with him.

It's an encouraging sign that James matches up to Dewsbury-Hall in terms of goals from midfield, and provides a strong defensive contribution as shown by his tackles per game.

But Dewsbury-Hall is superior from a creative point of view. James is yet to provide an assist this season, and Dewsbury-Hall's pass accuracy is much better.

Ultimately, though, if James joined a stronger team in Leicester, it could bring out the best in him, just as playing for his country does.

James can prove himself for Wales if they reach Euro 2024

James was excellent for Wales in their 4-1 win against Finland on Thursday night.

A one-off game against Poland in Cardiff on Tuesday is next, where the prize is a plane ticket to Germany this summer to play at the European Championships.

The eyes of the world will be on Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, and if Wales are to emerge victorious they're going to have to limit the supply line to him.

If they don't, then they will be punished by one of the very best strikers of the modern generation.

In that sense, the midfield battle will be where the game is won and lost.

James is vital for Wales in this area.

A place in Group D to play against France, Austria and the Netherlands awaits the winner.

For James, the potential chance to test himself against the likes of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcel Sabitzer, and Frenkie de Jong will be something he will be licking his lips at the prospect of.

If he impresses in Germany, he will put himself in the shop window.

All that is a long way off yet, as Wales need to get past Poland.

If they do, James will have a lot to do with it. The same can be said for him at international level as The Dragons look to build on their success under Rob Page by playing at a third straight major tournament.

Leicester, then, could even look at tying up a deal for James before the Euros, preempting the departures that may come.

That way, they won't be priced out of a move for the exciting teenager.

James is highly rated for club and country

James doesn't turn 20 until July 2, on which date Wales could face a crunch last 16 game.

Since making his debut for the club at 17, James has been a regular for the Blues.

Mike Dodds, head of professional development phase at Birmingham, once spoke very highly of James back in 2020 – just after Jude Bellingham left for Borussia Dortmund.

Dodds said via the Birmingham website: "Technically very good and versatile, [and] can play in both offensive and defensive areas of the pitch."

Wales manager Page also had good words to say about James after their 2-0 win in Latvia in September.

Page told The Guardian: "I hope everybody’s talking about JJ’s performance. Every time he has stepped up with us, he has trained with personality and that is what I ask all the young players to do: make an impression, and he did from day one, just in his body language, how he is around the place, the way he trains.

"He reads the game well, he’s athletic, he likes a tackle, he can pass the ball, he can head it. He ticks a lot of boxes; he has got everything. He is a great lad, and he wants to work hard. He has got potential, and we’re going to help him achieve that."

James' vast experience both at Championship level and on the international stage will help him make the step-up to Leicester, who should surely be considering targeting him if they lose Dewsbury-Hall this summer.