Birmingham City Deadline Day departure sends message to the club

Charlie Lakin has sent an emotional message to Birmingham City after securing his Deadline Day move to Burton Albion.

The 22-year-old’s move to the Brewers was confirmed late yesterday, bringing an end to his 15 years at St Andrew’s.

Lakin arrived and signed a three-year deal on a busy Deadline Day for Burton, with Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, Leicester City defender Sam Hughes, and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Harry Chapman all joining on loan yesterday.

The midfielder has left Birmingham on loan in previous seasons but after sealing his permanent departure from the Championship outfit, he took to Twitter to send a message to the club and the fanbase.

After 15 Years my time at Birmingham city has come to an end… I will be forever grateful for the opportunities blues have given me and I would like to thank all the players, staff and supporters who have supported me along the way. 1/2 — Charlie Lakin (@CharliieLakin) August 31, 2021

I have met some amazing people and some of my best memories have been made around this team. Birmingham city will always hold a place in my heart and I wish the club all the best this season and in the future. Keep right on. Charlie Lakin💙💙 2/2 — Charlie Lakin (@CharliieLakin) August 31, 2021

Lakin made his senior debut back for the Blues in 2017/18 and would go on to make 16 appearances for the club in total, including featuring twice in the EFL Cup this season.

The majority of the 22-year-old’s Birmingham appearances came in the 2018/19 campaign but beyond that point, he struggled to force his way into first team contention and spent much of the proceeding seasons out on loan.

The Verdict

The move to Burton has spelt the end of Lakin’s 15-year spell at Birmingham and the club’s fanbase will surely love his heartfelt message after sealing a permanent move away.

We know how much fans love to see an academy player make it to the first team and many Bluenoses may have been expecting the midfielder to play a more significant role in recent years after being in and around the first team in the 2018/19 campaign.

That hasn’t worked out, however, and as he’d entered the final year of his contract at St Andrew’s it made sense to move him on before the window closed.

The 22-year-old will likely be determined to prove himself at his new club and arrived alongside a fair bit of talent on Deadline Day.

You’d say Brewers supporters have to be happy with the way the window finished.