Highlights Wayne Rooney's appointment as manager of Birmingham City is a risky move, given his mixed track record at DC United and the pressure to make a strong start.

While Rooney did well considering the circumstances at Derby County, his time at DC United raises questions about his suitability for the job at Birmingham.

Rooney will need to work hard to win over supporters who were disappointed with the dismissal of John Eustace, and there will be expectations for him to achieve at least a playoff position next season.

Pundit Danny Murphy believes Wayne Rooney is a good appointment for Birmingham City.

Rooney has put pen-to-paper on a three-and-half year contract at St Andrew's, replacing John Eustace after the 43-year-old was surprisingly sacked earlier this week.

Eustace was dismissed despite the Blues sitting sixth in the Championship table, and after he led his side to back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion in their previous two games.

Birmingham co-owner Tom Wagner was delighted with Rooney's appointment, and he believes the 37-year-old's style of play and winning mentality will help to take the club forward.

"Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the Club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City," Wagner told the club's official website.

"Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United. He and his staff have the full support of the Board and everyone at the Football Club."

Rooney has previously had a spell as manager of Derby County, and he has just left DC United, departing after winning 14, drawing 14 and losing 25 of his 53 games in charge of the MLS outfit.

What did Danny Murphy say?

Murphy commended Rooney on the job he did in tough circumstances at Derby, and he believes that he has the hunger and determination to be a success at St Andrew's.

"I think what he did at Derby was pretty phenomenal, that was an amazing achievement considering what they had," Murphy said on talkSPORT.

"He puts himself in situations that a lot of people wouldn't take on, that doesn't mean he'll be a success at Birmingham.

"I think probably coming in this late, if he's not got them in a promotion position, as in pushing for at least the play-offs next season, then he's failed.

"I don't know the quality of the squad and whether they are punching above, but it sounds like they are from what I can understand.

"I think he's hungry, I think he's determined, I think if he manages anything like he plays, he's going to have a hell of a chance of success because he is relentless."

Is Wayne Rooney a good appointment for Birmingham City?

Rooney's appointment is undoubtedly a huge risk by Birmingham.

Murphy is correct that Rooney did an excellent job in a difficult situation at Derby, almost keeping the Rams in the Championship despite a 21-point deduction, but his record at DC United was poor and raises questions about whether he is the right man for the Blues.

Rooney has a lot of work to do win over supporters who were disappointed with Eustace's dismissal, and there will be pressure on him to make a strong start, particularly given the success under Eustace so far this season.

It was an incredibly harsh decision to sack Eustace with the club sitting in the play-offs, and it feels like an unnecessary gamble to replace him with Rooney.